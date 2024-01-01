Menu
Account
Sign In
Sport 2.0| Remote Starter, Sunroof, Heated Seats/Power Seat, Rear Cam/Side Cam, Push Start, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, Pre-Collision Avoidance, Comfort Access, Local, Clean Title!

2018 Honda Accord

68,728 KM

Details Description Features

$28,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport 2.0| Sunroof, Carplay, Local, Clean Title!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan Sport 2.0| Sunroof, Carplay, Local, Clean Title!

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

  1. 11388815
  2. 11388815
  3. 11388815
Contact Seller

$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,728KM
VIN 1HGCV2F32JA802221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 802221
  • Mileage 68,728 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport 2.0| Remote Starter, Sunroof, Heated Seats/Power Seat, Rear Cam/Side Cam, Push Start, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, Pre-Collision Avoidance, Comfort Access, Local, Clean Title!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Leatherette Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Store on Main

Used 2017 Audi A4 4dr Sdn Auto Technik quattro for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 Audi A4 4dr Sdn Auto Technik quattro 78,611 KM $29,991 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla SE Sunroof/HTD Steering/Rear Cam/Clean Title! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Toyota Corolla SE Sunroof/HTD Steering/Rear Cam/Clean Title! 62,511 KM $24,991 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD| Htd Seats&Wheel/Carplay/0 Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD| Htd Seats&Wheel/Carplay/0 Accidents 66,821 KM $26,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Car Store on Main

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

Call Dealer

204-669-XXXX

(click to show)

204-669-1248

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Accord