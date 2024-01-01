$28,991+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Accord
Sedan Sport 2.0| Sunroof, Carplay, Local, Clean Title!
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 802221
- Mileage 68,728 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport 2.0| Remote Starter, Sunroof, Heated Seats/Power Seat, Rear Cam/Side Cam, Push Start, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, Pre-Collision Avoidance, Comfort Access, Local, Clean Title!
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
