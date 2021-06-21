Menu
2018 Honda Accord

28,031 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

LX

2018 Honda Accord

LX

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

28,031KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7393241
  Stock #: F43PF4
  VIN: 1HGCV1F19JA806520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,031 KM

Vehicle Description

Once you see how transparent this description is, just imagine how transparent your purchase experience will be with us!

Experience the difference at BIRCHWOOD KIA WEST in the POINTE WEST AUTOPARK.

Whenever possible, the vehicle photos shown are of the ACTUAL vehicle. This provides the best online shopping experience for our valued customers.

Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.com for the most up to date inventory and offers.

DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Floor mats
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Telematics
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Distance Pacing
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 17" Aluminum-Alloy
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink-bilingual
Display Audio system w/HondaLink
HondaLink Emergency Sos
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
Road Departure Mitigation Lane Departure Warning
Road Departure Mitigation Lane Keeping Assist
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
il

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

