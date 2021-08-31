+ taxes & licensing
This 2018 Honda Accord Touring Sedan is powered by a Turbocharged 1.5L 16-valve DOHC i-VTEC and CVT Transmission.
It's fully loaded with features such as Power Sunroof, Heated and Cooled Leather seats, Wireless Cellphone Charger, Built-in Engine starter, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Honda Sensing Technology, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Air conditioning, Cruise control, HUD display, Paddle Shifters, Black Leather, Navigation System and so much more!
This Honda Accord is 2247 kilometers below market average!
Honda Certified Details:
* 100 Point Inspection
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* Owners rave about easy-to-use tech, powerful LED headlights, a ride that nicely balances comfort against responsive handling, and powertrains that are refined and rich with low-end torque response for more pleasing power delivery. Plenty of storage space for smaller items, and a nicely finished look and feel to many of the smaller on-board controls rounds out the package. Generous rear-seat legroom is also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca
