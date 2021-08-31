2018 Honda Accord

$32,990 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 3 6 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8029864

8029864 Stock #: F4BM4C

F4BM4C VIN: 1HGCV1F9XJA800280

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4BM4C

Mileage 48,369 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension 56 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection 5.36 Axle Ratio Engine: 1.5T I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged i-VTEC Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode button Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass LED brakelights Chrome bodyside insert Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Tires: 235/40 R19 96V AS Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass rear window defogger HEAD-UP DISPLAY Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Memory Settings Include Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Vinyl Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support, driver's seat position memory and 4-way front passenger's seat power adjustment Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation Braking System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Windows Sunroof Seating Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Real-Time Traffic Display Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Heads-Up Display Active suspension Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.