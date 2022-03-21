Menu
2018 Honda Accord

69,025 KM

Details Description Features

$26,997

+ tax & licensing
$26,997

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan LX* Remote Starter/Heated Seats/Bluetooth

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan LX* Remote Starter/Heated Seats/Bluetooth

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$26,997

+ taxes & licensing

69,025KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8961370
  Stock #: 25456a
  VIN: 1HGCV1F11JA809444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,025 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * NO ACCIDENTS, LOCAL TRADE * BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE STARTER, NEW MICHELIN TIRES ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** Find Honda RELIABILITY and drive with CONFIDENCE in this ''SPACIOUS'' 2018 Honda Accord LX! Nicely equipped with HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE STARTER, automatic transmission, air conditioning and more. See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometer vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

