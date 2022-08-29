2018 Honda Accord

- Listing ID: 9099751
- Stock #: F4RMMC
- VIN: 1HGCV1F94JA805829
-
Exterior Colour
Crystal Black Pearl
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
Sedan
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Mileage
37,129 KM
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.5T I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged i-VTEC
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode button
Perimeter/approach lights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
60/40 split-folding rear seat w/trunk pass-thru
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Vinyl Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support, driver's seat position memory and 4-way front passenger's seat power adjustment
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation Braking System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
2-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric
