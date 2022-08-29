Menu
2018 Honda Accord

68,758 KM

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

Sedan Touring | SUNROOF | HEATED FRONT / REAR SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

68,758KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9305590
  Stock #: 278810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,758 KM

Vehicle Description

* 19-Inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels * HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES (Forward Collision Warning System w/ Mitigation Braking, Lane Departure Warning System w/ Lane Keeping Assist & Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow) * Keyless Entry w/ Push To Start * Power Sunroof * Navigation * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto * Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel w/ Paddle Shifters * Backup Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines * Front & Rear Parking Sensors * Blind Spot Information System w/ Rear Cross Traffic Monitor * Digital Instrument Cluster * Heads-Up Display * Drive Mode Select * Leather Seats * Power Front Seats * Memory Driver Seat * Heated Front & Rear Seats * Cooled Front Seats * Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control * 8-Inch Touchscreen Display * Premium Audio System w/ Subwoofer * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * Wi-Fi Connectivity * HomeLink Garage Door Remote * Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror * Power Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors w/ LED Turn Signals & Reverse Tilt-Down * Rain Sensing Wipers w/ De-Icer Function * LED Headlights * LED Tail Lights * Front LED Fog Lights * All Weather Mats

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
OBSIDIAN BLUE PEARL
Requires Subscription
BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATING SURFACES
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

