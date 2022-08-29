$32,900+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Accord
Sedan Touring | SUNROOF | HEATED FRONT / REAR SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY
Location
St James Volkswagen
670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
$32,900
- Listing ID: 9305590
- Stock #: 278810
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 68,758 KM
Vehicle Description
* 19-Inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels * HONDA SENSING TECHNOLOGIES (Forward Collision Warning System w/ Mitigation Braking, Lane Departure Warning System w/ Lane Keeping Assist & Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow) * Keyless Entry w/ Push To Start * Power Sunroof * Navigation * Apple CarPlay / Android Auto * Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel w/ Paddle Shifters * Backup Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines * Front & Rear Parking Sensors * Blind Spot Information System w/ Rear Cross Traffic Monitor * Digital Instrument Cluster * Heads-Up Display * Drive Mode Select * Leather Seats * Power Front Seats * Memory Driver Seat * Heated Front & Rear Seats * Cooled Front Seats * Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control * 8-Inch Touchscreen Display * Premium Audio System w/ Subwoofer * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * Wi-Fi Connectivity * HomeLink Garage Door Remote * Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror * Power Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors w/ LED Turn Signals & Reverse Tilt-Down * Rain Sensing Wipers w/ De-Icer Function * LED Headlights * LED Tail Lights * Front LED Fog Lights * All Weather Mats
Vehicle Features
