2018 Honda Accord

Sale $27,991 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 7 5 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9543580

9543580 Stock #: F4WV34

F4WV34 VIN: 1HGCV1F90JA803706

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Radiant Red Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4WV34

Mileage 69,757 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension 56 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls 5.36 Axle Ratio Engine: 1.5T I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged i-VTEC Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and sport mode button Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass LED brakelights Chrome bodyside insert Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Tires: 235/40 R19 96V AS Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation Braking System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Immobilizer tilt steering Compass Trip Computer remote start Rear View Camera HEAD-UP DISPLAY Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Memory Settings Include Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Vinyl Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support, driver's seat position memory and 4-way front passenger's seat power adjustment Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Seating Leather Interior COOLED FRONT SEATS Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Bluetooth Streaming Audio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Real-Time Traffic Display Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Anti-Starter ABS and Driveline Traction Control Active suspension Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Parking Aid Sensor Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Bluetooth HandsFreeLink-bilingual MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability Road Departure Mitigation Lane Departure Warning Road Departure Mitigation Lane Keeping Assist Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off AT&T Wi-Fi hotspot Driver Side Adjustable Seat Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 10 speakers including subwoofer Display Audio s

