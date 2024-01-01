$39,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
TYPE-R- TONS OF ADDITIONS- RARE FIND- MUST SEE!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
Used
56,750KM
VIN SHHFK8G38JU300373
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,750 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Honda Civic Type R is a high-performance hatchback that has captured the hearts of driving enthusiasts around the world. Known for its aggressive styling, potent powertrain, and razor-sharp handling, the Civic Type R represents the pinnacle of Honda's engineering prowess and racing heritage. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or someone looking to experience the thrill of a high-performance vehicle, the 2018 Civic Type R is sure to impress and excite. Embrace the legend and experience the ultimate in driving pleasure with the 2018 Honda Civic Type R.
FEATURES OF THE 2018 HONDA CIVIC TYPE-R
CONVENIENCE
SAFETY FEATURES
TECHNOLOGY
PERFORMANCE
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2018 HONDA CIVIC TYPE R please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
