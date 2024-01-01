Menu
2018 Honda Civic

56,750 KM

Details Description

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

TYPE-R- TONS OF ADDITIONS- RARE FIND- MUST SEE!!

12037726

2018 Honda Civic

TYPE-R- TONS OF ADDITIONS- RARE FIND- MUST SEE!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,750KM
VIN SHHFK8G38JU300373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,750 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Honda Civic Type R is a high-performance hatchback that has captured the hearts of driving enthusiasts around the world. Known for its aggressive styling, potent powertrain, and razor-sharp handling, the Civic Type R represents the pinnacle of Honda's engineering prowess and racing heritage. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or someone looking to experience the thrill of a high-performance vehicle, the 2018 Civic Type R is sure to impress and excite. Embrace the legend and experience the ultimate in driving pleasure with the 2018 Honda Civic Type R.

FEATURES OF THE 2018 HONDA CIVIC TYPE-R

CONVENIENCE
  • Dual-Climate Control
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Trunk Release

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Rear View Camera
  • 3-Mode Drive System
  • Hill Hold Assist
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • Helical Limited Slip Differential
  • Anti-Lock Brake System
  • Brembo 4-Piston Front Brake Calipers

TECHNOLOGY
  • 7-Inch Touch-Screen
  • HondaLink
  • Navigation
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports
  • Wireless Phone Charging

PERFORMANCE
  • 2.0L I4 Engine
  • Manual Transmission


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2018 HONDA CIVIC TYPE R please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Honda Civic