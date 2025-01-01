Menu
Vehicle Description

The 2018 Honda Civic SE is a testament to Honda's commitment to quality and innovation. With its striking design, efficient performance, and advanced technology, the Civic SE is a versatile and reliable choice for any driver. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a road trip, the Civic SE is ready to deliver an exceptional driving experience every time. The Civic SE's blend of style, functionality, and safety makes it an ideal car for individuals and families alike. Its spacious interior ensures comfort for all passengers, while its fuel efficiency and advanced driver-assistance features provide peace of mind and convenience. Moreover, the Civic SE's reputation for reliability and longevity means that it will be a dependable companion for years to come.


FEATURES OF THE 2018 HONDA CIVIC SE

CONVENIENCE
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Heated Seats
  • Climate Control
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Remote Trunk Release

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Rear View Camera
  • Lane Departure Alert
  • Brake Assist
  • Hill Start Assist
  • Traction Control
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • Anti-Lock Brake System

TECHNOLOGY
  • 7-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports

PERFORMANCE
  • 2.0L I4 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation.

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2018 Honda Civic please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

