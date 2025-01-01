$20,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
SE - APPLE CARPLAY, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START,
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Honda Civic SE is a testament to Honda's commitment to quality and innovation. With its striking design, efficient performance, and advanced technology, the Civic SE is a versatile and reliable choice for any driver. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a road trip, the Civic SE is ready to deliver an exceptional driving experience every time. The Civic SE's blend of style, functionality, and safety makes it an ideal car for individuals and families alike. Its spacious interior ensures comfort for all passengers, while its fuel efficiency and advanced driver-assistance features provide peace of mind and convenience. Moreover, the Civic SE's reputation for reliability and longevity means that it will be a dependable companion for years to come.
FEATURES OF THE 2018 HONDA CIVIC SE
CONVENIENCE
- Remote Engine Start
- Heated Seats
- Climate Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Remote Trunk Release
SAFETY FEATURES
- Rear View Camera
- Lane Departure Alert
- Brake Assist
- Hill Start Assist
- Traction Control
- Electronic Parking Brake
- Anti-Lock Brake System
TECHNOLOGY
- 7-Inch Touch-Screen
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- SiriusXM
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- USB Ports
PERFORMANCE
- 2.0L I4 Engine
- Automatic Transmission
We strive for accuracy in our vehicle listings, but occasionally errors in listed features or options may occur. To ensure the unit meets your needs, we encourage you to contact one of our sales associates for confirmation.
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2018 Honda Civic please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
