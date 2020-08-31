Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Telematics CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth Streaming Audio Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface Emergency Sos MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire 7" TFT colour display audio system

