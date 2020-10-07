Menu
2018 Honda Civic

25,458 KM

Details Description Features

$19,880

+ tax & licensing
$19,880

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

LX No Accidents

2018 Honda Civic

LX No Accidents

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Sale Price

$19,880

+ taxes & licensing

25,458KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5901423
  • Stock #: F3MM5N
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F57JH025024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,458 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda Civic White LX Black Cloth, 16" Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Heated door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.


Recent Arrival! 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC CVT FWD Odometer is 20283 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Reviews:
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Hondas reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

