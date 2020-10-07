Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

39,072 KM

Details Description Features

$23,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Sport Local - One Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

Sport Local - One Owner

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

39,072KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5945742
  • Stock #: F37747
  • VIN: SHHFK7H40JU302958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,072 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda Civic White Sport Black Cloth, 8 Speakers, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Variably intermittent wipers.


Recent Arrival! 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V CVT FWD CARFAX Canada One Owner


Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you don't buy ours! We don't charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

2020 Honda Civic LX ...
 2,707 KM
$22,880 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Spo...
 39,072 KM
$23,880 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX ...
 51,909 KM
$17,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory