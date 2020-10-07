+ taxes & licensing
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
2018 Honda Civic White Sport Local Trade, Alloy Rims, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Not a Rental, Apple Car Play, Black Leather, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers.
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Honda's reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you don't buy ours! We don't charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.
We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.
