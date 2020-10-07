Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

26,712 KM

Details Description Features

$24,294

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,294

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Locally Owned - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Locally Owned - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Contact Seller

$24,294

+ taxes & licensing

26,712KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6017961
  • Stock #: F3N4RW
  • VIN: SHHFK7H48JU300388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Orchid Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,712 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda Civic White Sport Local Trade, Alloy Rims, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Not a Rental, Apple Car Play, Black Leather, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers.


Reviews:
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Honda's reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you don't buy ours! We don't charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

2017 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 49,500 KM
$28,880 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX ...
 13,524 KM
$19,880 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 56,000 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory