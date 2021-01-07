+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
Recent Arrival!
2018 Honda Civic LX 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V CVT FWD Lunar Silver Metallic
Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Wheels: 16" Aero Design Aluminum-Alloy.
