2018 Honda Civic

65,337 KM

Details Description Features

$18,490

+ tax & licensing
$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

LX Heated Seats | Apple CarPlay | Rear Camera

2018 Honda Civic

LX Heated Seats | Apple CarPlay | Rear Camera

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

65,337KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6441283
  • Stock #: F3RJ4K
  • VIN: SHHFK7H27JU304575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3RJ4K
  • Mileage 65,337 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


2018 Honda Civic LX 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V CVT FWD Lunar Silver Metallic

Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Wheels: 16" Aero Design Aluminum-Alloy.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Telematics
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Turbocharged Engine
HondaLink Emergency Sos
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
7-inch TFT colour display audio sy
Wheels: 16" Aero Design Aluminum-Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

