2018 Honda Civic

87,045 KM

Details Description Features

$17,240

+ tax & licensing
$17,240

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

LX | APPLE CARPLAY | LOCAL

2018 Honda Civic

LX | APPLE CARPLAY | LOCAL

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$17,240

+ taxes & licensing

87,045KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6863991
  Stock #: F3X81U
  VIN: 2HGFC2F57JH038761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,045 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2018 Honda Civic LX Sedan is powered by a 2.0L I4 DOHC i-VTEC and CVT Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Back up camera, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!


Honda Certified Details:

* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 100 Point Inspection
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

