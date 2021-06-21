Sale $19,520 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 7 8 9 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F44AN1

Mileage 47,789 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Exterior Daytime Running Lights Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Android Auto Apple CarPlay Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Telematics CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth Streaming Audio Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface Emergency Sos MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire 7" TFT colour display audio system

