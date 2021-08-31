Sale $20,518 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7594759

7594759 Stock #: F46P2T

F46P2T VIN: 2HGFC2F68JH022822

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F46P2T

Mileage 23,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain Automatic Transmission Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Android Auto Apple CarPlay Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Telematics CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth Streaming Audio Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC) SMS text message function Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface Emergency Sos Siri Eyes Free compatibility MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability 2 USB device connectors and wi-fi tethering Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers email function 7" TFT colour display audio system and driver information interface w/HondaLink Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.