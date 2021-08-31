Menu
2018 Honda Civic

53,546 KM

Details Features

$19,704

+ tax & licensing
$19,704

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

LX

2018 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Sale

$19,704

+ taxes & licensing

53,546KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7633759
  • Stock #: F46UC1
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F59JH021900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F46UC1
  • Mileage 53,546 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Telematics
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
SMS text message function
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Emergency Sos
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
2 USB device connectors and wi-fi tethering
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers
email function
7" TFT colour display audio system and driver information interface w/HondaLink
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

