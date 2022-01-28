Sale $22,391 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 7 6 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8183868

8183868 Stock #: F4BKA1

F4BKA1 VIN: 2HGFC2F50JH005844

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 32,769 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: Continuously Variable Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 46.9 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC Interior Security System Cruise Control Compass PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Automatic Air Conditioning Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 6-way manual adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Emergency Sos Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front splash guards Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Fixed interval wipers Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Grille w/Chrome Bar Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, Bluetooth streaming audio, 7" TFT colour display audio sys... Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Seat(s)-Heated Front Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.