$32,600 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8188353

8188353 Stock #: SCV6556

SCV6556 VIN: SHHFK7H99JU308267

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SONIC GRAY PEARL

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # SCV6556

Mileage 78,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.