2018 Honda Civic

78,000 KM

Details Description

$32,600

+ tax & licensing
$32,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Hatch Sport Touring *Leather, Sunroof, RARE Color!*

2018 Honda Civic

Hatch Sport Touring *Leather, Sunroof, RARE Color!*

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$32,600

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8188353
  • Stock #: SCV6556
  • VIN: SHHFK7H99JU308267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SONIC GRAY PEARL
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SCV6556
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** SONIC GRAY PEARL & LOADED *** HEATED LEATHER & SUNROOF! *** ADAPTIVE CRUISE & APPLE CARPLAY *** Stunning Civic Hatch! You don't see this Color w/ these options every day.. Honda reliability included on this 1.5L Fuel Sipping TURBO!!! Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

204-489-4494
