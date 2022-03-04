Listing ID: 8583173 Stock #: F499UD VIN: SHHFK8G39JU300964
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Mileage
23,857 KM
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve VTEC Turbocharged
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual w/Rev-Match Control -inc: 3-mode drive system and helical limited-slip differential
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P245/30ZR20 90Y Sport Performance
Wheels: 20" Piano Black Aluminum-Alloy -inc: red styling line
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera
Interior
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sliding Front Centre Armrest
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Bucket Sport Seats -inc: driver's seat 6-way manual adjustment and passenger's seat 4-way manual adjustment
Suede-Effect Fabric Seating Surfaces w/Type R Logo
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 Spd Manual Transmission
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Radio: 540-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 11 speakers
