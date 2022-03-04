Sale $51,388 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 8 5 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8583173

Stock #: F499UD

VIN: SHHFK8G39JU300964

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 23,857 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 4.11 Axle Ratio Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 46.9 L Fuel Tank Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve VTEC Turbocharged Transmission: 6-Speed Manual w/Rev-Match Control -inc: 3-mode drive system and helical limited-slip differential Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Rocker Panel Extensions Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Wing Spoiler Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P245/30ZR20 90Y Sport Performance Wheels: 20" Piano Black Aluminum-Alloy -inc: red styling line Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Honda LaneWatch Right Side Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sliding Front Centre Armrest 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Front Bucket Sport Seats -inc: driver's seat 6-way manual adjustment and passenger's seat 4-way manual adjustment Suede-Effect Fabric Seating Surfaces w/Type R Logo Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Passenger Seat Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Window grid and roof mount antenna Bluetooth Streaming Audio Android Auto Apple CarPlay HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface 542w Regular Amplifier Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Rear bench seats Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Telematics Subwoofer Manual Transmission Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor 6 Spd Manual Transmission Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Turbocharged Engine MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System Radio: 540-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 11 speakers 7-inch TF

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.