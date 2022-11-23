Menu
2018 Honda Civic

76,178 KM

Details

$24,000

+ tax & licensing
$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

SEDAN SE

2018 Honda Civic

SEDAN SE

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

76,178KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9391444
  • Stock #: 21584CA
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F65JH038279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Taffeta White]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,178 KM

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

