2018 Honda Civic

54,622 KM

Details Description Features

$24,980

+ tax & licensing
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

SEDAN LX

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

54,622KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9480546
  Stock #: P10349B

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,622 KM

Vehicle Description

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

