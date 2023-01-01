Menu
2018 Honda Civic

35,000 KM

Details Description

$30,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Hatchback Gorgeous Sport Hatch- Low KM, Com. Start, Sunroof, Carplay!

2018 Honda Civic

Hatchback Gorgeous Sport Hatch- Low KM, Com. Start, Sunroof, Carplay!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

35,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9487104
  • Stock #: SCV8203
  • VIN: SHHFK7G45JU308076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** PRISTINE, GORGEOUS, BIG LOOKS.......and could throw in a dozen more adjectives!! Super Sharp 'Sport Hatchback' all dressed up......and in best color combo out there. Factory Honda 'Modern Steel Metallic' exterior with Gloss Black rocker ground effects, Flush mount Aeroskin Hood Protector, Deluxe Graphite and chrome multi spoke alloys, dark privacy tint, Rear Window Spoiler, Rear Color Matched Ground effects, Dual Exhaust.........and tons of other options.....along with EXTREMELY LOW KM CIVIC HATCH! ONLY 35k KM!! *** COMMAND START + APPLE CARPLAY + SUNROOF!!! *** EXCELLENT CARFAX HISTORY!!!! *** What a car! Its not every day that we find an extremely clean and low km MANUAL Civic Sport Hatch, Pride of ownership is definitely evident here as the condition matches the mileage! This beautiful civic is loaded with features like Power SUNROOF......Multistage HEATED SEATS......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Control......Large 7 INCH TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO......REAR VIEW CAMERA......Blind Spot Camera......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......COMMAND START......Econ Mode......Auto Dusk Sensing Headlamps......Fog Lights......Deep Tinted Windows......6 SPEED MANUAL Transmission......60 40 Split Folding Rear Seats......and 18 Inch Two Tone Alloy Wheels!

This Honda Civic Sport Hatchback comes with all original books and manuals, two sets of keys and fobs, and custom fitted all weather Civic mats! Yes, ONLY 35,000km! Now priced to sell at Just $29,800 with on site dealer financing!! Save $1,000.00! Cash price $30,800. Will accept trade! and extended warranty options available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

