2018 Honda CR-V

117,546 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

117,546KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10354548
  • Stock #: 23365
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H90JH136167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Gunmetal Metallic]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23365
  • Mileage 117,546 KM

Vehicle Description

Hello, Value Seekers! Welcome to the phenomenal "Auto-Matic Discounts Month" at Ride Time! We're shifting gears on high market prices and presenting a lineup of vehicles that align perfectly with your hard-earned budget. Kick start your journey through our wide-ranging inventory of 100 vehicles, each priced under $30,000, and ready to make your drives memorable. Coupled with our network of over 15 of the biggest auto lenders in Canada, we offer financing solutions that dovetail with your budget - no complex jargon, just simple terms. Be assured, every vehicle in our portfolio has passed a rigorous Manitoba Safety inspection, includes a clear and detailed CarFax history report, and qualifies for our exclusive "Oil 4 Life Program", potentially saving you around $200 every year. Regardless of your location, we are devoted to making your car ownership experience as smooth as a Sunday drive. We provide nationwide shipping, and for those considering a trade-in, we ensure a fair market evaluation with absolutely no hidden surprises. In our effort to respect your time and money, we have streamlined our online purchasing and financing applications for swift processing. If you require assistance, our dedicated team is available round the clock. Reach out via text at 204-400-1965 or on Facebook Messenger athttps://m.me/ridetime. So, gear up for the fantastic "Auto-Matic Discounts Month"! Pay us a visit or navigate through our online platform at your convenience. With Ride Time, your car buying experience is destined to be a breeze!

Email Ride Time

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

