2018 Honda CR-V
EX Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Bluetooth
Birchwood Honda West
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
- Listing ID: 10441974
- Stock #: F58UM8
- VIN: 2HKRW2H51JH150463
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,699 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX! No Accidents!
Locally Owned!
Good Condition!
Key Features
- Power Sunroof
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- Bluetooth
- Heated Front Seats
- 6 Speaker Audio System
- Remote Vehicle Start
- Proximity Key Entry System with Pushbutton Start
Safety Features
- Rearview Camera
- Honda LaneWatch Blind Spot Display
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Forward Collision Warning System
- Lane Departure Warning System
- Road Departure Mitigation System
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
- Lane Keeping Assist System
