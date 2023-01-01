Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

98,215 KM

$32,255

+ tax & licensing
$32,255

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L Heated Steering | Blind Spot

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L Heated Steering | Blind Spot

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$32,255

+ taxes & licensing

98,215KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10487616
  • Stock #: F59H2P
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H80JH149489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F59H2P
  • Mileage 98,215 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Vehicle!
Key Features

- Power Moonroof
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Engine Starter
- Power Liftgate

Safety Features

- Backup Camera
- Blind Spot
- Auto High Beam

Honda Sensing

- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Forward Collision Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Road Departure Mitigation
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keeping Assist System

And more!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
5.64 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection
GVWR: 2,130 kgs (4,696 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 235/60R18 103H All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat position memory, driver's seat w/12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and front passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
8 speakers
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed-Sensitive Volume Control (SVC)
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Siri Eyes Free compatibility
front USB charge/data ports (2)
7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat position memory
driver's seat w/12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and front passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment
rear USB ports (2) and Wi-Fi tethering

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

