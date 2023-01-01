$32,255+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-6644
2018 Honda CR-V
EX-L Heated Steering | Blind Spot
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
$32,255
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10487616
- Stock #: F59H2P
- VIN: 2HKRW2H80JH149489
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F59H2P
- Mileage 98,215 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Vehicle!
Key Features
- Power Moonroof
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Engine Starter
- Power Liftgate
Safety Features
- Backup Camera
- Blind Spot
- Auto High Beam
Honda Sensing
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Forward Collision Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Road Departure Mitigation
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keeping Assist System
And more!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.
Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report
Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!
Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.