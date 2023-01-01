$32,991+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
EX-L Staff Are Wagering
2018 Honda CR-V
EX-L Staff Are Wagering
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$32,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 80,432 KM
Vehicle Description
To see how long this lasts on the lot. A Honda CR-V AWD with a clean CARFAX and these options? Our only one!
Now, let us review some features!
* Factory remote start which is really nice on cold days
* Power Sunroof which is not really nice on cold days
* Heated Power Front Seats with driver's seat memory
* Power Tailgate and Privacy Cover
* Heated Wiper Zone
* Honda Link
* Lane Departure Mitigation
* Rear Park Assist Camera
There is even winter floor trays AND a block heater! It gets cold around here so that can be very useful.
And more to talk about!
Shown with a few archived photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for a walk around video while we intake this vehicle!
Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Winnipeg Jaguar
Winnipeg Jaguar
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030