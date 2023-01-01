Menu
Account
Sign In
To see how long this lasts on the lot. A Honda CR-V AWD with a clean CARFAX and these options? Our only one! Now, let us review some features! * Factory remote start which is really nice on cold days * Power Sunroof which is not really nice on cold days * Heated Power Front Seats with drivers seat memory * Power Tailgate and Privacy Cover * Heated Wiper Zone * Honda Link * Lane Departure Mitigation * Rear Park Assist Camera There is even winter floor trays AND a block heater! It gets cold around here so that can be very useful. And more to talk about! Shown with a few archived photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for a walk around video while we intake this vehicle! Dealer Permit #0112 Dealer permit #0112

2018 Honda CR-V

80,432 KM

Details Description Features

$32,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L Staff Are Wagering

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L Staff Are Wagering

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 10788168
  2. 10788168
  3. 10788168
  4. 10788168
  5. 10788168
  6. 10788168
Contact Seller

$32,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
80,432KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H87JH105540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,432 KM

Vehicle Description

To see how long this lasts on the lot. A Honda CR-V AWD with a clean CARFAX and these options? Our only one!
Now, let us review some features!

* Factory remote start which is really nice on cold days
* Power Sunroof which is not really nice on cold days
* Heated Power Front Seats with driver's seat memory
* Power Tailgate and Privacy Cover
* Heated Wiper Zone
* Honda Link
* Lane Departure Mitigation
* Rear Park Assist Camera

There is even winter floor trays AND a block heater! It gets cold around here so that can be very useful.
And more to talk about!
Shown with a few archived photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for a walk around video while we intake this vehicle!

Dealer Permit #0112
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
5.64 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection
GVWR: 2,130 kgs (4,696 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy
Tires: 235/60R18 103H All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat position memory, driver's seat w/12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and front passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance

Power Options

Power Locks

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent

Additional Features

null
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat position memory
driver's seat w/12-way power adjustment including 4-way power lumbar support and front passenger's seat w/4-way power adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

Used 2018 Honda CR-V EX-L Staff Are Wagering for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Honda CR-V EX-L Staff Are Wagering 80,432 KM $32,991 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Local Lease Return for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE Local Lease Return 38,541 KM $66,966 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Porsche Cayenne AWD | Winter Tires Too! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Porsche Cayenne AWD | Winter Tires Too! 75,991 KM $56,307 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V