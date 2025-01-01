$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Honda CR-V
EX AWD
2018 Honda CR-V
EX AWD
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,416KM
VIN 2HKRW2H51JH121982
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,416 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance
2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT 67,621 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Big Horn | CarPlay | Htd Seats+Steering | Rmt Strt 41,525 KM $45,392 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Spark 4dr HB CVT 1LT 68,428 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2018 Honda CR-V