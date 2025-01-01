Menu
Account
Sign In
2018 Honda CR-V EX AWD One Owner | No Accidents | Well Maintained Key Features: All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Sunroof, Heated Front Seats Remote Starter, Comfort Access, Push-Button Start Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist Rearview Camera One Owner, Clean Title, Excellent Service History Reliable, Safe, and Built for Real Life: The 2018 CR-V EX delivers the versatility and dependability that made it one of Canadas best-selling SUVs. With AWD, smart safety features, and modern tech, its ready for anything Winnipeg roads can throw at it. Clean History, Turn-Key Condition: This one-owner CR-V has no accident history, has been well serviced, and is in excellent shape inside and out. Its the kind of vehicle you buy with confidence. Our Take: Practical doesnt have to be boring. The CR-V EX checks every boxcomfort, capability, and long-term reliabilitymaking it a smart pick for families, commuters, or anyone who just wants a vehicle that works. We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarFax Vehicle History Report 2 sets of Keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time! *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

2018 Honda CR-V

54,952 KM

Details Description Features

$29,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda CR-V

AWD| Remote Start/Carplay/1 Owner/0 Accident

Watch This Vehicle
12560060

2018 Honda CR-V

AWD| Remote Start/Carplay/1 Owner/0 Accident

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

  1. 12560060
  2. 12560060
  3. 12560060
  4. 12560060
  5. 12560060
  6. 12560060
  7. 12560060
  8. 12560060
  9. 12560060
  10. 12560060
  11. 12560060
  12. 12560060
  13. 12560060
  14. 12560060
  15. 12560060
  16. 12560060
  17. 12560060
  18. 12560060
  19. 12560060
  20. 12560060
Contact Seller

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
54,952KM
VIN 2HKRW2H59JH108705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 54,952 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda CR-V EX AWD One Owner | No Accidents | Well Maintained
Key Features:
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Sunroof, Heated Front Seats
Remote Starter, Comfort Access, Push-Button Start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist
Rearview Camera
One Owner, Clean Title, Excellent Service History


Reliable, Safe, and Built for Real Life:
The 2018 CR-V EX delivers the versatility and dependability that made it one of Canadas best-selling SUVs. With AWD, smart safety features, and modern tech, it's ready for anything Winnipeg roads can throw at it.


Clean History, Turn-Key Condition:
This one-owner CR-V has no accident history, has been well serviced, and is in excellent shape inside and out. Its the kind of vehicle you buy with confidence.


Our Take:
Practical doesnt have to be boring. The CR-V EX checks every boxcomfort, capability, and long-term reliabilitymaking it a smart pick for families, commuters, or anyone who just wants a vehicle that works.


We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.

At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
2 sets of Keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.

There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!

Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!

Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.

To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca

The Car Store on Main
-Uniquely Different-

www.thecarstore.ca
Local: 204-669-1248
Toll Free: 877-634-2975

A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!

*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Security

Anti-Theft

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Store on Main

Used 2018 BMW X2 XDrive | Premium Enhanced | No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 BMW X2 XDrive | Premium Enhanced | No Accidents 90,858 KM $26,991 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q3 S Line| Pano Roof/Carplay/No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Audi Q3 S Line| Pano Roof/Carplay/No Accidents 66,858 KM $33,991 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Mustang Remote Start/Performace Pkg/Clean Title for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Ford Mustang Remote Start/Performace Pkg/Clean Title 76,058 KM $29,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email The Car Store on Main

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

Call Dealer

204-669-XXXX

(click to show)

204-669-1248

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2018 Honda CR-V