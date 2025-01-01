$29,991+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
AWD| Remote Start/Carplay/1 Owner/0 Accident
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 54,952 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Honda CR-V EX AWD One Owner | No Accidents | Well Maintained
Key Features:
All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
Sunroof, Heated Front Seats
Remote Starter, Comfort Access, Push-Button Start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist
Rearview Camera
One Owner, Clean Title, Excellent Service History
Reliable, Safe, and Built for Real Life:
The 2018 CR-V EX delivers the versatility and dependability that made it one of Canadas best-selling SUVs. With AWD, smart safety features, and modern tech, it's ready for anything Winnipeg roads can throw at it.
Clean History, Turn-Key Condition:
This one-owner CR-V has no accident history, has been well serviced, and is in excellent shape inside and out. Its the kind of vehicle you buy with confidence.
Our Take:
Practical doesnt have to be boring. The CR-V EX checks every boxcomfort, capability, and long-term reliabilitymaking it a smart pick for families, commuters, or anyone who just wants a vehicle that works.
We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.
At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
2 sets of Keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.
There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!
Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!
Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.
To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca
A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!
*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481
204-669-1248