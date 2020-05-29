Menu
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

EX

2018 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,907KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5162387
  • Stock #: F36GVF
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H53JH145426
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Automatic Transmission
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Trim
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Telematics
  • CVT Transmission
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
  • HondaLink Emergency Sos
  • All-Season Front Tire
  • All-Season Rear Tire
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
  • Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

