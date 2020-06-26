Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD | LOADED | LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD | LOADED | LOCAL

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 5245709
  2. 5245709
  3. 5245709
  4. 5245709
Contact Seller

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,580KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5245709
  • Stock #: F387FD
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H98JH111341
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

This Local return 2018 Honda CR-V Touring AWD is powered by a 1.5L i4 Turbocharged DOHC 1 and CVT Transmission

Honda Sensing Technology, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Information (BSI) System warning, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: 331-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System, SiriusXM.

This gorgeous 2018 CR-V has a sleek and stylish design, with a massive interior, and comes fully loaded with modern features and technology to make life on the road better!!

Those features include navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, multi-angle rear-view camera, Honda LaneWatch camera, power sunroof, heated seats, Bluetooth and more!!!

It also comes equipped with Honda Sensing Technology, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Collision Mitigation Braking, Forward Collision Warning and more to keep you and your passengers safe!!!

Honda Certified Details:

* Finance rates offered by Honda Financial Services on qualifying Honda Certified Used Vehicles
* Vehicle history report
* 100 Point Inspection
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty*
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.*


Awards:
* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!

Dealer permit #9387

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Automatic Transmission
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • Memory Seats
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • CVT Transmission
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
  • Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot Sensor
  • Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
  • All-Season Front Tire
  • All-Season Rear Tire
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
  • Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

2019 Honda CR-V Tour...
 28,427 KM
$35,450 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Odyssey T...
 30,124 KM
$44,830 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 25,518 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory