2018 Honda CR-V

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning

Front air conditioning

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers

Rain sensor wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Universal Garage Door Opener

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler

Daytime Running Lights

tinted windows

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof

Panoramic Sunroof

rear window defogger Seating Memory Seats

Heated rear seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Navigation System

Rear View Camera

CVT Transmission

Driver Side Airbag

Mirror integrated turn signals

Auto Dimming R/V Mirror

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot Sensor

Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning

All-Season Front Tire

All-Season Rear Tire

Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat

Driver Side Adjustable Seat

