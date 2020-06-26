+ taxes & licensing
This Local return 2018 Honda CR-V Touring AWD is powered by a 1.5L i4 Turbocharged DOHC 1 and CVT Transmission
Honda Sensing Technology, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Information (BSI) System warning, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: 331-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System, SiriusXM.
This gorgeous 2018 CR-V has a sleek and stylish design, with a massive interior, and comes fully loaded with modern features and technology to make life on the road better!!
Those features include navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, multi-angle rear-view camera, Honda LaneWatch camera, power sunroof, heated seats, Bluetooth and more!!!
It also comes equipped with Honda Sensing Technology, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Collision Mitigation Braking, Forward Collision Warning and more to keep you and your passengers safe!!!
Honda Certified Details:
* Finance rates offered by Honda Financial Services on qualifying Honda Certified Used Vehicles
* Vehicle history report
* 100 Point Inspection
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty*
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.*
Awards:
* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
