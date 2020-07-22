Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

23,551 KM

Details Description Features

$28,325

+ tax & licensing
$28,325

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

EX | Accident Free | AWD | Sunroof | Rearview Camera | Heated Seats | Push

2018 Honda CR-V

EX | Accident Free | AWD | Sunroof | Rearview Camera | Heated Seats | Push

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale Price

$28,325

+ taxes & licensing

23,551KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5655033
  • Stock #: F3BN79
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H50JH102145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,551 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Locally Owned and Serviced! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Accident Free
Locally Owned & Serviced
Android Auto
Apple Carplay
All Wheel Drive
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Telematics
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Turbocharged Engine
Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy
HondaLink Emergency Sos
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
Apple
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Back to Top

