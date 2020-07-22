Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

30,060 KM

Details Description Features

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD | LEATHER | LOCAL LEASE

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD | LEATHER | LOCAL LEASE

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$32,660

+ taxes & licensing

30,060KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5687601
  • Stock #: F3JWT8
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H88JH144024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3JWT8
  • Mileage 30,060 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Lease 2018 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD is powered by a 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC and CVT Transmission. It's loaded with features such as Power Tailgate, Back up camera, Honda LaneWatch, Push start button, Proximity key, Honda Sensing Technology, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control and so much more!
This CRV is also ACCIDENT FREE!


Honda Details:

* 100 Point Inspection
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week Customer Service


Awards:
* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

