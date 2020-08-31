+ taxes & licensing
204-888-2277
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5
204-888-2277
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V White Diamond Pearl LX AWD, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
Recent Arrival! 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp CVT AWD Odometer is 23799 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Awards:
* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you don't buy ours! We don't charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.
We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5