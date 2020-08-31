Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

26,831 KM

Details Description Features

$27,880

+ tax & licensing
$27,880

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

LX No Accidents - One Owner - Local

2018 Honda CR-V

LX No Accidents - One Owner - Local

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Sale Price

$27,880

+ taxes & licensing

26,831KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5815992
  • Stock #: F3M466
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H2XJH137183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,831 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda CR-V White Diamond Pearl LX AWD, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.


Recent Arrival! 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp CVT AWD Odometer is 23799 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Awards:
* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year


Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you don't buy ours! We don't charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Buy From Home Available!

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

