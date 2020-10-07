2018 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear child safety locks Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Floor mats Temporary spare tire Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Integrated roof antenna Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass DEEP TINTED GLASS Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Air filtration Multi-Zone A/C Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Telematics PERIMETER ALARM Digital Display SPLASH GUARDS Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Bluetooth Connection LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Urethane Gear Shift Knob Valet Function Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Forward Collision Mitigation Cargo Area Concealed Storage Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 53 L Fuel Tank Seats w/Cloth Back Material 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Audio Theft Deterrent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Lane Keeping Assist Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Smart Device Integration Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Wheels: 17" Aluminum-Alloy Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off HondaLink Emergency Sos Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment Tires: 235/65R17 104H All-Season Passenger Seat 5.64 Axle Ratio Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection GVWR: 2,130 kgs (4,696 lbs) Requires Subscription

