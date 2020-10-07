2018 Honda CR-V

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Front license plate bracket
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Forward Collision Mitigation
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Wheels: 17" Aluminum-Alloy
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Tires: 235/65R17 104H All-Season
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection
GVWR: 2,130 kgs (4,696 lbs)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.