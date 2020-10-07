Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

29,513 KM

Details Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

LX

2018 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

29,513KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5934768
  • Stock #: T20329A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H27JH150120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,513 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear child safety locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Multi-Zone A/C
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
PERIMETER ALARM
Digital Display
SPLASH GUARDS
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Bluetooth Connection
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Valet Function
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Forward Collision Mitigation
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Audio Theft Deterrent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Lane Keeping Assist
Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Smart Device Integration
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Wheels: 17" Aluminum-Alloy
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
HondaLink Emergency Sos
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment and front passenger's seat w/4-way manual adjustment
Tires: 235/65R17 104H All-Season
Passenger Seat
5.64 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder -inc: direct injection
GVWR: 2,130 kgs (4,696 lbs)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

