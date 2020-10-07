Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

59,762 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

EX Locally Owned - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

2018 Honda CR-V

EX Locally Owned - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

59,762KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6074217
  • Stock #: F3NPMF
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H5XJH129479

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,762 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda CR-V White EX AWD, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.


Recent Arrival! 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp CVT AWD CARFAX Canada One Owner


Awards:
* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year


Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you don't buy ours! We don't charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Telematics
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
HondaLink Emergency Sos
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

