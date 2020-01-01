Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

65,034 KM

Details Description Features

$31,880

+ tax & licensing
$31,880

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring Leather - Navi - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring Leather - Navi - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Sale

$31,880

+ taxes & licensing

65,034KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6266436
  • Stock #: F3R4BK
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H90JH100673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,034 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
woodgrain trim
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Navigation System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Seat(s)-Heated Rear
Seat-Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

