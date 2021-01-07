Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

31,986 KM

Details Description Features

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

LX AWD | HONDA SENSING | LOCAL |

2018 Honda CR-V

LX AWD | HONDA SENSING | LOCAL |

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

31,986KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6524011
  • Stock #: F3U3AJ
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H29JH148966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,986 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local 2018 Honda CR-V LX AWD is powered by a 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC and CVT Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Honda Sensing Technology, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!


Honda Certified Details:

* 100 Point Inspection
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty


Awards:
* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Telematics
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Wheels: 17" Aluminum-Alloy
HondaLink Emergency Sos
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

