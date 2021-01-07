Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

58,643 KM

Details Description Features

$25,980

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

LX AWD | APPLE CARPLAY | LOCAL |

Location

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

58,643KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6524016
  • Stock #: F3U5AG
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H25JH125829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,643 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Leased 2018 Honda CR-V LX AWD is powered by a 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC and CVT Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Honda Sensing Technology, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!


Honda Certified Details:

* 100 Point Inspection
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty


Awards:
* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year

Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

