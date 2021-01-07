Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

51,512 KM

Details

$25,882

+ tax & licensing
$25,882

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

LX AWD - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Heated Seats

2018 Honda CR-V

LX AWD - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Sale

$25,882

+ taxes & licensing

51,512KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6529965
  • Stock #: F3T27W
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H26JH131378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,512 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda CR-V LX 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp CVT AWD White

Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, USB Input, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, AWD.

Awards:
* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year


Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

