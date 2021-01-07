Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

49,437 KM

$27,880

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

EX Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Sunroof

Location

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Sale

49,437KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6590566
  • Stock #: F3UKVW
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H5XJH127683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,437 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda CR-V EX 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp CVT AWD White

AWD, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

Awards:
* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year


Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
woodgrain trim
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

