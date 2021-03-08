2018 Honda CR-V

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering remote start Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 4 Speakers Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Telematics Keyless Start CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth Streaming Audio Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Seat(s)-Heated Front Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist Turbocharged Engine Wheels: 17" Aluminum-Alloy HondaLink Emergency Sos Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning 7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability Apple 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

