2018 Honda CR-V

65,479 KM

Details

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

LX | Locally Owned & Serviced | AWD | Remote Start | Brake Hold |

2018 Honda CR-V

LX | Locally Owned & Serviced | AWD | Remote Start | Brake Hold |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

65,479KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6658529
  • Stock #: F3TTTX
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H22JH120846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,479 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned with Factory Remote Start! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Lane Keeping Assist System
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Auto high beam
Factory Remote Start
Auto Brake Hold
Electronic Parking Brake
All Wheel Drive
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth Connectivity
Push Button Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Available SiriusXM Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys
Block Heater Equipped

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
4 Speakers
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Telematics
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Turbocharged Engine
Wheels: 17" Aluminum-Alloy
HondaLink Emergency Sos
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
Apple
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

