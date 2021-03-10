Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

33,876 KM

Details Description Features

$26,650

+ tax & licensing
$26,650

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

LX AWD | HONDA SENSING | BLUETOOTH

2018 Honda CR-V

LX AWD | HONDA SENSING | BLUETOOTH

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$26,650

+ taxes & licensing

33,876KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6709787
  • Stock #: F3VGDV
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H22JH111497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3VGDV
  • Mileage 33,876 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local 2018 Honda CR-V LX AWD just came in on trade! It's powered by a 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC and CVT Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Built-in Engine starter, Back up camera, Push start button, Proximity key, Honda Sensing Technology, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!

This Honda CRV is 24,329 kilometers below market average!

Honda Certified Details:

* 100 Point Inspection
* 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege whichever comes first
* 7 year / 160,000 km Power Train Warranty whichever comes first. This is an additional 2 year/60,000 kms beyond the original factory Power Train warranty. Honda Certified Used Vehicles also have the option to upgrade to a Honda Plus Extended Warranty
* 24 hours/day, 7 days/week
* Vehicle history report. Access to MyHonda


Awards:
* Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

