2018 Honda CR-V

32,499 KM

$26,934

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

LX

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

32,499KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7266629
  • Stock #: F4341N
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H28JH105218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4341N
  • Mileage 32,499 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Security System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Auto On/Off Headlamps
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
4 Speakers
Engine Immobilizer
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
Apple

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

