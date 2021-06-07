2018 Honda CR-V

Sale $27,690 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 3 2 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7297571

Stock #: F43KTH

F43KTH VIN: 2HKRW2H8XJH151010

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F43KTH

Mileage 66,329 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering remote start Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates Telematics Keyless Start CVT Transmission 8 speakers Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Bluetooth Streaming Audio Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist Turbocharged Engine Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy HondaLink Emergency Sos Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning SiriusXM -inc: Only available in certain areas 7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System a no-charge trial of 3 months

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

