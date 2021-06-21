2018 Honda CR-V

Sale $29,172 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 5 5 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7345703

Stock #: F44576

F44576 VIN: 2HKRW2H8XJH145935

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White diamond pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 42,555 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Convenience Cruise Control Universal Garage Door Opener Trim woodgrain trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo shade Seating Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seat(s)-Heated Front Seat-Power Driver Seat-Power Passenger Seats-Front Bucket Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Seat(s)-Heated Rear Seat-Memory

