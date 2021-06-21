2018 Honda CR-V

$24,888 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 2 9 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7380953

7380953 Stock #: F3XH3C

F3XH3C VIN: 2HKRW2H21JH144149

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White diamond pearl

Interior Colour Interior

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 50,292 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Interior Cruise Control remote start HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 4 Speakers Windows rear window defogger Seating Front Bucket Seats Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Keyless Start CVT Transmission Bluetooth Streaming Audio Air Bag-Passenger Sensor HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface HondaLink Emergency Sos 7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability Apple 4 Cyl Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.