2018 Honda CR-V

50,292 KM

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

LX

2018 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

50,292KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7380953
  • Stock #: F3XH3C
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H21JH144149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,292 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
4 Speakers
rear window defogger
Front Bucket Seats
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface
HondaLink Emergency Sos
7-inch display audio system w/HondaLink Next Generation
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability
Apple
4 Cyl Engine

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

