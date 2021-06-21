2018 Honda CR-V

Sale $26,670 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 8 5 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7519896

7519896 Stock #: F45NMK

F45NMK VIN: 2HKRW2H24JH130004

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 36,858 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Telematics CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Wheels: 17" Aluminum-Alloy HondaLink Emergency Sos All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.