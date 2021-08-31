Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

54,444 KM

Details Description Features

$30,519

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

EX-L Leather - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Heated Seats

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L Leather - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Sale

54,444KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7752534
  • Stock #: F48PB2
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H80JH147113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,444 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free CarFax Vehicle Report, and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

